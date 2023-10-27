Fed could 'maintain hawkish bias' on economic resiliency

T. Rowe Price Chief U.S. Economist Blerina Uruci joins Yahoo Finance Live to analyze how the Fed is taking in this fresh inflation print, how it may influence future interest rate decisions, and whether it's possible for the labor market to avoid any blowback.

"The way that this hawkishness is going to express itself — now that interest rates are at about 5.5% — is through pushing back against market pricing of cuts in 2024," Uruci says."So currently the market is pricing the cuts from the Fed will start in the middle of next year. I think this is too soon."Jamie Golombek: The interest rate on any tax debt you owe to the CRA will rise to a whopping 10% come Jan.

A famed trader known as '50 Cent' is making a big bet that the world's worst-performing currency is about to surge 'violently' Ruffer, a UK-based fund known for winning bets made in the volatility market, is now hoping for a big upswing in the Japanese yen.Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) isn't the only impressive value stock in town. The post These 2 Stocks Belong in Every Portfolio, and They’re the Cheapest They’ve Been in Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.This Dividend Aristocrat can help you earn worry-free passive income of $5,000 each year. headtopics.com

Three per cent Digital Services Tax is based on false economic logic, will cost Canadians and risks a trade warWith muted growth due to market uncertainty, this top tech stock might be a great addition to your portfolio for when the bull market begins again. The post 1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Federal Reserve Board ends currency trading-tied enforcement action on CitigroupThe lender had pleaded guilty to violation of U.S. antitrust laws over manipulation of foreign exchange rates. 'Citigroup has adopted a firm-wide risk... Read more ⮕

Federal Reserve Board ends enforcement action with CitigroupExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Federal Reserve Board ends enforcement action with CitigroupMarket News Read more ⮕

Tighter credit, lending conditions build case for U.S. Federal Reserve policy holdRates on the open market that determine borrowing costs for businesses and consumers have kept climbing and now look poised to finally slow what has been a surprisingly strong U.S. economy Read more ⮕

Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge shows still-persistent underlying price pressuresWASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk... Read more ⮕

Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge shows still-persistent underlying price pressuresWASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve showed price increases remained elevated in September amid brisk consumer spending and strong economic growth. Read more ⮕