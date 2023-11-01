Fed Chair Powell speech: Top 3 takeaways

"Inflation has moderated since the middle of last year and readings over the summer were quite favorable," Powell explained."But a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably."

"We remain committed to bringing inflation down to our 2% goal and to keeping longer term inflation expectations well anchored," Powell reiterated."Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below potential growth and some softening of labor market conditions."

The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene'

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Powell likely to underscore inflation concerns even as U.S. Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchangedThe Fed is standing pat, for now, in part because the U.S. economy has been moving mostly in the direction that Chair Jerome Powell has hoped for

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Powell: Federal Reserve to Leave Interest Rates UnchangedFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged, marking the second consecutive...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed's Powell says higher rates need to persist to affect Fed policy choicesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Fed's Powell says question of rate cuts not on radar right nowExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

KITCONEWSNOW: Fed's Powell says question of rate cuts not on radar right nowKitco News collects and features the top financial, economic and geopolitical news from around the world. Kitco's aggregated sources include some of the top newswires in the world including the Association Press, Canadian Press, Japanese Economic Newswire, and United Press International.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Fed is 'not thinking about rate cuts' at all: PowellThe Federal Reserve has decided to hold interest rates steady, maintaining its target range of 5.25-5.50%. However, Chair Jerome Powell kept the possibility ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕