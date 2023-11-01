Fed Chair Powell speech: Top 3 takeaways

"Inflation has moderated since the middle of last year and readings over the summer were quite favorable," Powell explained."But a few months of good data are only the beginning of what it will take to build confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably."
"We remain committed to bringing inflation down to our 2% goal and to keeping longer term inflation expectations well anchored," Powell reiterated."Reducing inflation is likely to require a period of below potential growth and some softening of labor market conditions."
The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.
Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene'
