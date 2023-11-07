Fear and Greed in Fixed-Income Markets as Traders Bet on Fed's Interest Rate Decision

It's fear and greed in the fixed-income markets once again as traders bet the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, but aren't quite sure that it won't still break the U.S. economy. Case in point is the market for low-rated companies. In recent days, as it started to appear that the Fed rate-hiking cycle might have peaked, investors have shown more willingness to dip their toes back into junk-rated bonds.

But they are going only as far as the safest bets in the junk category, bonds rated BB and B. The riskiest credits, rated CCC or below, are still shunned. "There is a tug of war between those who believe the Fed is engineering a soft landing and those who are still fearful that a recession is going to result from such aggressive tightening,” said Edward Marrinan, credit strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities Americas. Investors were still wary of “buying riskier credits when such companies could be challenged by higher costs and less hospitable economic conditions,” said Marrinan.Last week, as Treasuries reversed weeks of a selloff amid hopes the Fed was done, funds that invested in the asset class saw inflows week-to-date of $2.89 billion compared to outflows of $953 million in the prior week, according to JPMorgan dat

