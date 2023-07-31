Father sentenced to 10 years for second-degree murder of wife

A Fort St. John father of two was jailed for 10 years for second-degree murder of his wife and mother of his child in a killing the judge called “horrifically brutal, tragic and senseless.” Shane Vernon Sutherland, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Amanda Black after she had come back from grocery shopping, on Feb. 8, 2021, according to reasons for sentence in B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John. “The extreme family violence left the young child of Ms. Black and Mr.
Sutherland without their mother and essentially without their father as well,” said Justice Lisa Warren in her oral reasons, a transcript of which was posted on the B.C. courts’ website. The baby, “J.”, was 18 months old at the time. Sutherland also had a child from a previous relationship who wasn’t in his life. Black’s death “caused and continues to cause profound pain for Ms. Black’s family and friends,” she said. “Mr. Sutherland will spend much of the prime of his life in prison. The lives of his own family members have been forever changed
