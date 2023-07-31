Father sentenced to 10 years for second-degree murder of wife

A Fort St. John father of two was jailed for 10 years for second-degree murder of his wife and mother of his child in a killing the judge called “horrifically brutal, tragic and senseless.” Shane Vernon Sutherland, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of Amanda Black after she had come back from grocery shopping, on Feb. 8, 2021, according to reasons for sentence in B.C. Supreme Court in Fort St. John. “The extreme family violence left the young child of Ms. Black and Mr.

Sutherland without their mother and essentially without their father as well,” said Justice Lisa Warren in her oral reasons, a transcript of which was posted on the B.C. courts’ website. The baby, “J.”, was 18 months old at the time. Sutherland also had a child from a previous relationship who wasn’t in his life. Black’s death “caused and continues to cause profound pain for Ms. Black’s family and friends,” she said. “Mr. Sutherland will spend much of the prime of his life in prison. The lives of his own family members have been forever changed





🏆 27. VancouverSun » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fort St. John Hospital Foundation Raises $103,000 for 'Be an Angel' CampaignThe Fort St. John Hospital Foundation raised $103,000 for their 2023 'Be an Angel' Campaign, hosting a 1920s theme fundraiser at the Pomeroy Hotel.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Peace region court docket: July 20-27, 2023Sentences for offences committed in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Taylor, Tumbler Ridge and areas

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Peace region court docket: July 7-12, 2023Sentences for offences committed in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Taylor, Tumbler Ridge and areas

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Peace region court docket: July 13-20, 2023Sentences for offences committed in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Taylor, Tumbler Ridge and areas

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

B.C. man awarded $6.1M after accident paralyzes himParaplegic Fort St. John man found 25% liable for not wearing his seatbelt

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »