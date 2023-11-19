Father of murder victim confronts Canadian Prime Minister

Brian Sweeney believes in face-to-face communications. So as he prepares for an uphill battle to lobby for the strengthening of laws around intimate partner violence, he decided to introduce himself to the prime minister on his recent visit to the Sault. When news broke on the morning of Nov. 10 that Justin Trudeau would be in town that day, Sweeney made the decision to try and look the PM in the eye and make him aware of who he is and what he wants to accomplish.

Sweeney made his way to the Legion's temporary home, in the basement of the Marconi, for one of the PM’s stops scheduled for that day. He stood in the back of the room and waited for Trudeau to come to him. “When he first came to me he said: 'And who are you, sir?’ and went to shake my hand. I said: ‘I’m Brian T. Sweeney, get used to hearing that name because I am going to be around for a while,’ " Sweeney told SooToday on Saturday. “I said I was the father of the girl who was just murdered in the Sault her





