Father Killed After Getting Caught In Crossfire Of Shooting With His Children

Tedarius Day, 31, was fatally shot inside his vehicle in Memphis as he prepared to take his three kids to a park, Veronica Neely, Day’s mother, said in an online . The car was stopped in the parking lot of local eatery Tha Table, where authorities said a confrontation broke out between someone from inside the restaurant and men attempting to steal a car outside.Advertisement

“I want them to remember everyday the life they took,” she said. “I would love for them to see a picture and have the picture hanging every day in their cell every day of their life.”According to an arrest affidavit obtained by HuffPost, Memphis police arrived at Tha Table to find Day dead in the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet Cruze with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also discovered the restaurant owner, Alfonzo Turner, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Two men, 20-year-old Dario’n Banks and 22-year-old Michael Shaffer, were later arrested after a car chase involving a white Infiniti that police said was stolen.

According to an arrest report, police found Shaffer in the driver’s seat of the Infiniti, Banks in a passenger seat, and several firearms inside the car, including an AR-15-style rifle, a Glock semiautomatic handgun with a drum magazine, and a “switch” device for converting a semiautomatic handgun to a fully automatic weapon.

Banks told officers that he’d been outside the restaurant with other people who were attempting to break into a car when a man came outside to confront them, according to the affidavit.

