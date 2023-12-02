Fashion Rules for Older Generations

For a group that preaches fashion freedom, the young demographic can be pretty strict about what “rules” the older generations should follow. Back in October, creator @indigotshai (who happens to be a millennial herself — the betrayal!) released a video about styles that age millennials. In it, she shows a street style image of a woman wearing a black sweater, tucked into her high-waisted jeans, and accessorized with black ankle boots. A perfectly reasonable outfit, no? Apparently not.

“I can’t believe I’m even having to explain this right now, but stop. Just completely stop with the mom jeans,” Indigo exclaims in the video that has now been seen 1.4 million times. “They are embarrassing at this point. This look is so painfully old. I’m beyond words that I even have to discuss this.”shortly after that added skinny jeans, lip fillers, overly arched brows, cat eyeliner, and slip dresses to the unofficial “do not wear list.” She even went as far as to call brown suede booties “the Facebook of footwea





The Exclusion of Older People in Fashion and Beauty Spaces

