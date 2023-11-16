Farm accused of labour trafficking among two dozen employers charged under anti-trafficking laws

Even in the Holland Marsh, a verdant stretch of land known as Canada’s “salad bowl,” Gwillimdale Farms stands out. It’s a sprawling 2,000-acre operation, able to pack 350,000 pounds of potatoes, carrots and other root vegetables in a single day. The farm has served as the backdrop for political announcements by Premier Doug Ford, and last spring benefitted from a provincial grant to create “safer workplaces” and “address labour shortages.

” Around the same time, the farm was sourcing workers through middlemen now accused of labour trafficking, according to search warrant materials and court documents obtained by the Star. Gwillimdale is one of two dozen employers allegedly entangled with agencies, recruiters, and labour brokers now criminally charged under anti-trafficking laws, a Star analysis has found. These workplaces include some of the province’s most recognizable employers, from major hotel chains to one of the country’s largest manufacturer

