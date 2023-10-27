Farewell tour thrusts Sinclair into the spotlight with ‘mixed emotions’

While no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada.

“The (final) one in Vancouver, I don’t know what is going to be planned. I just have told people I don’t want to be surprised by anything.” When Sinclair scored her record-setting 185th goal in January 2020, passing retired American Abby Wambach, in an 11-0 romp over St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship at H-E-B Park in south Texas, her teammates were ready, complete with props.

Her 190 international goals lead both the men’s and women’s ranks. But with her role changing to a more withdrawn position in some outings, she has not scored in 16 matches. Sinclair, whose 327 caps are second only to the retired Kristine Lilly’s 354, will be feted across the country in games in Montreal, Halifax, Langford, B.C., and Vancouver. headtopics.com

Sinclair plans to play one more season with her club team, the NWSL’s Portland Thorns. And she says her future after that will be in football.Sinclair said she was proud of her longevity in the sport and pointed to the friends she had made over the years.

The Olympic champion Canadians are coming off a 4-1 aggregate victory over Jamaica in a September Olympic qualifying playoff series. She had thought of just walking away from the international game after the Olympic qualifier with no fanfare, which would have been a very Sinclair-like way to exit. headtopics.com

Sinclair, who has led the women’s ongoing fight against Canada Soccer in negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, acknowledged it has been “a harder battle” than she anticipated.

Read more:

TerraceStandard »

Canadian soccer fans owe Sinclair a farewell tourShe may have had a different vision for her retirement, but the Canadian soccer icon is prepared to end her remarkable national team career with four final games on home soil, Meaghen Johnson writes. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being ‘surprised’ on farewell tour with CanadaCanadian captain Christine Sinclair unsure what to expect on farewell tour Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Christine Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaWhile no fan of being in the spotlight, captain Christine Sinclair knows she will be centre stage in her final four games for Canada. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C. Read more ⮕

Sinclair looks to avoid being 'surprised' on farewell tour with CanadaCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕