Farewell to a legend: soccer superstar Christine Sinclair comes to Halifax as international career comes to a close

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 30, 2023 | SaltWireA warm summer evening in Wolfville and a 19-year-old Christine Sinclair steps onto the Raymond Field pitch before a rousing ovation from the 3,600 in attendance.

It’s the second of four opportunities for fans in this country to watch the best soccer player to ever represent Canada in her 24th and last international season of her storied career. “Obviously there are a lot of mixed emotions for me,” Sinclair said of the cross-country tour during a news conference in Montreal. “I do realize it’s a great opportunity to play four games across Canada and for me to be able to say thank you to the fans that have supported me throughout my career.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair, left, exchanges jerseys with hockey player Marie-Philip Poulin prior to an international friendly against Brazil on Saturday in Montreal. - Audrey Magny / Canada Soccer headtopics.com

Sinclair scored 10 goals at the FIFA U19 tournament, including five against England in the quarter-finals, earning the Golden Boot. She captained Canada to its first and only Olympic gold medal in soccer at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, after earning back-to-back bronze medals in 2012 and 2016.Christine Sinclair holds the international goal-scoring record with 190, more than any male or female player. - Audrey Magny / Canada Soccer

“Not many players get to have the length of a career I’ve had and I’m very proud of that. The connections I’ve made, the friends on the national team that I’ve made will be lifelong friends. But those connections and bonds we’ve formed, at least within this national team, go well beyond soccer. I know not many national teams can say that.” headtopics.com

