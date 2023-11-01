Fantasy Hockey Daily Goalie Rankings — 11/01/23

Each day, we will rank the day’s starting goalies based on their Projected Win%, Goals Against Average, and SV%. Win percentage and expected goals against is generated from Sportsbooks Odds and Implied Totals.

In addition to the Starting Goalies Rankings table, we will have a write-up about the best streaming options for that day (if any).Prosvetov will make his first start as a member of the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday after making his first appearance last week, saving all five shots he faced entering the game in relief of Alexandar Georgiev. Prosvetov has 14 NHL games under his belt (4-6-1), accumulated over the last three seasons as a member of the Arizona Coyotes, averaging a 4.03 GAA and .

Prosvetov’s history doesn’t spark a lot of optimism but the Avalanche will be looking to respond positively after being outscored 8-0 (0-2-0) in their past two games. In addition, the Avalanche are -219 home favourites against a St. Louis Blues team that, despite a respectable 3-3-1 record, has been abysmal offensively, generating the second lowest-scoring offence in the league (1.86 GF / GP).

