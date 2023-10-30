'Friends' creators, actors, family mourn Matthew Perry: 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken'Matthew Perry was widely mourned this weekend by friends, co-stars and some very famous fans, including his childhood classmate, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; his “Friends” mom Morgan Fairchild; and even Adele. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Matthew Perry Opens Up About Addiction in New MemoirMatthew Perry shares his decades-long addiction to alcohol and opiates in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends star discusses his story of survival and his focus on helping others.