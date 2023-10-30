He and 57,166 hockey fans saw the Montreal Canadiens edge the Edmonton Oilers 4-3, but what he remembers most is the biting cold. It was -18 Celsius, and it felt like -30 C with the wind chill.

Oliver was back at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. He was one of 55,411 to watch the Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 in the 20th anniversary edition of the Heritage Classic and the 38th outdoor game the NHL has held. It was announced as a sellout.“This is so much more hospitable than 20 years ago,” Oliver said.

“Two degrees is not possible,” he said. Cox said his section featured a healthy mix of Oilers and Flames fans, but they “mingled nicely during the game.” “The outfit coming to the game is a fun way you can represent your city, the fans and the people,” said Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm. “I think it’s a really cool thing and they did a great job getting these done.” headtopics.com

There was more than hockey offered up at the game, as it featured flybys from military planes and lots of musical entertainment. Canadian indie-rockers, Beaches, played before the game at nearby Clarke Stadium, and the Rural Alberta Advantage served as the house band at Commonwealth.

When Nickelback took the stage for its three-song second-intermission set, they were met with a large roar from the Commonwealth Stadium crowd. The band began with a cover of the Elton John classic, “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” before getting into two of its best-known hits, “How You Remind Me” and “Rockstar.” headtopics.com

