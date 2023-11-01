Family thankful after teen survives train collision

“It finishes at eight o’clock and we expect them home around 8:30, and they didn’t show up,” says Nora Arndt.When they arrived at the train tracks around the corner from the Boys and Girls Club, they saw emergency vehicles, and panic set in.
“I was fearing the worst,” says Arndt. “A big part of me was hoping that it wasn’t my child, but at the same time, the gut feeling was like ‘It’s my child.'”Quickly they confirmed with police that it was indeed their child, and from there, it was straight to the hospital.
April sustained a laundry list of injuries including a collapsed lung, head and neck trauma, broken ribs and more, but miraculously survived, and within days was awake and talking again.Numerous schools in Ontario received bomb threats. Here’s what we know
“Last week this time, we didn’t even know if they were going to be alive, and now they’re talking, and that’s just incredible,” says Mary Arndt, April’s stepmother. April’s parents say they were asking about friends, family, and most of all their beloved dog Shadow, who they sleep with every single night.
A family friend set up a GoFundMe account following the accident, which has shattered its initial goal of $500, garnering over $3,500 as of Wednesday. With a long road of recovery ahead for April, the Arndts say that the support from the community has strengthened their resolve, and that they’re only looking forward.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report saysRead
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕
Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕
Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕