Family thankful after teen survives train collision

“It finishes at eight o’clock and we expect them home around 8:30, and they didn’t show up,” says Nora Arndt.When they arrived at the train tracks around the corner from the Boys and Girls Club, they saw emergency vehicles, and panic set in.

“I was fearing the worst,” says Arndt. “A big part of me was hoping that it wasn’t my child, but at the same time, the gut feeling was like ‘It’s my child.'”Quickly they confirmed with police that it was indeed their child, and from there, it was straight to the hospital.

April sustained a laundry list of injuries including a collapsed lung, head and neck trauma, broken ribs and more, but miraculously survived, and within days was awake and talking again.Numerous schools in Ontario received bomb threats. Here’s what we know

“Last week this time, we didn’t even know if they were going to be alive, and now they’re talking, and that’s just incredible,” says Mary Arndt, April’s stepmother. April’s parents say they were asking about friends, family, and most of all their beloved dog Shadow, who they sleep with every single night.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe account following the accident, which has shattered its initial goal of $500, garnering over $3,500 as of Wednesday. With a long road of recovery ahead for April, the Arndts say that the support from the community has strengthened their resolve, and that they’re only looking forward.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report saysRead

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: As Kingston continues eviction push, Belle Park encampment lawyers state their caseLawyers from KCLC, representing those encamped at Kingston's Belle Park, had their chance to make submissions in the case of the city trying to evict the campers.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Brit Smith’s philanthropy leaves a lasting legacy in KingstonYou could go just about anywhere in Kingston to see the impact Brit Smith has had on the city. The well-known Kingston businessman and philanthropist died at the age of 103.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVOTTAWA: No evidence linking Kingston, Ont. house party to antisemitic threats, police sayPolice in Kingston, Ont. say there is no direct evidence linking a house party last weekend to reported antisemitic threats and property damage.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Court Hearing Concludes on Kingston's Bid to Clear EncampmentA two-day hearing has concluded to determine if the city can receive a court order to clear the tents and makeshift shelters at the Belle Park encampment in Kingston. The judge's decision will be shared at a later date.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

CBCOTTAWA: Encampment residents awaiting court decision on whether Kingston can evict themRick Sero said he spent about a year building his shelter at the encampment. He plans to stay put as long as possible.

Source: CBCOttawa | Read more ⮕

CTVOTTAWA: Kingston, Ont. police investigate party with attendees in 'Hamas attire' but find no evidence of threatsPolice in Kingston, Ont. say there is no direct evidence linking a house party last weekend to reported antisemitic threats and property damage.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more ⮕