Family seeks answers after unreported workplace death in Quebec

Family and former colleagues of a western Quebec man whose workplace death went unreported publicly are speaking out in the hopes of learning more about his final moments — and sparing other workers the same fate. Ron Hill, who would have turned 63 next month, was two years away from retirement when he was struck by machinery on Sept. 10 and fell from a building on property owned by his boss in Ottawa's rural southeast outskirts.

Even though Hill's family says he was doing a side job on the weekend, Ontario's Ministry of Labour says it is investigating the incident as a workplace fatality.That's typically done when inspectors find a company has contravened a requirement of health and safety laws, though it's not necessarily a prelude to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act. Given Hill was a floor installer, his family says they have questions about how he died in a roofing incident.which is cited by the WSIB as a flooring contractor"When you do flooring you install carpet, you don't expect to die," Hill's sister Lynn Chénier sai





