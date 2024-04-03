Family Reunion in Barbados

Despite my Scottish name, I like to point out my family spent almost two centuries in Barbados from 1658 to the mid-19th century. I am here for a family reunion of cousins from the United Kingdom and United States. Many of us have an interest in family history, so we decided to meet up. It is my first visit since 2007. My first ancestor here, Captain John Caddell, was a Scottish soldier captured by Cromwell’s army in the sacking of Dundee in 1651.

In 1658, he and thousands of other Scots prisoners of war were sent to Barbados as indentured servants. It was no vacation, but he survived. His descendants were clergymen and doctors. We celebrated Easter at the church of one ancestor, and were welcomed with open arms. He was a founder of Codrington College, which still stands. Although none of my ancestors ran a plantation, I regret to say one had owned two slaves. After the devastating hurricane of 1831, the family moved to Englan

