Family of woman shot by officer during wellness check says death was unnecessary

The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. Edmonton police have said officers were called for a welfare check earlier this month. There were risks the woman may harm herself, so police say officers entered the apartment, there was a confrontation and the woman was shot.

Family says that had the police approach been gradual and gentle, she would have understood the nature of the visit and would still be alive. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 - 41 fatally





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents Upset Over Supportive Shelter Project in EdmontonA supportive shelter pilot project to get more people out of encampments is upsetting residents of a north-central Edmonton neighbourhood, who feel the area has become the go-to for housing people who were recently homeless.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

COP28 Outcome: Cautious Optimism in Edmonton as World Moves Away from Fossil FuelsGroups in Edmonton are expressing cautious optimism about the agreement, while the province is expressing some disappointment. For the first time at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, nearly 200 countries agreed that it was time to take a step away from fossil fuels.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Team Canada confident ahead of World JuniorsTeam Canada is not considering themselves as underdogs at the World Juniors and is ready to prove their worth. Despite missing several players, they believe they have what it takes to succeed. They are determined to come out strong and show their skills in the tournament.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Critics argue that foreign buyers ban in Canada failed to make housing affordableCritics argue that the year-old foreign buyers ban in Canada had too many exemptions and did not make housing more affordable. They suggest exploring strategies that have been successful in other countries.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Electric Vehicle Sales in Canada Face Challenges Despite Record Breaking DemandAdvocates of electric vehicles in Canada claim that the demand for EVs is clear as sales continue to break records. However, some observers argue that data suggests most Canadians are not enthusiastic about buying an electric vehicle, making it challenging to achieve federal targets.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Bank of Canada Expected to Cut Interest Rate by 2025The Bank of Canada is predicted to cut its policy interest rate to 2.25% by 2025, reducing the current rate of 5% by more than half. This would be beneficial for borrowers with high mortgage payments. Home sale numbers have decreased due to high interest rates.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »