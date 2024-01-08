Family holds vigil demanding justice for couple killed in shooting

The family of a couple who were killed in a shooting in Caledon last November held a vigil in Brampton Saturday to demand justice as no arrests have been made yet in the case. Gurdit Singh Sidhu expressed his sadness over the incident and mentioned that his sister is still recovering in the hospital. The couple, Jagtar Sidhu and Harbhajan Sidhu, along with their daughter, were shot at their home on Nov. 20. Jagtar died at the scene, while Harbhajan passed away in the hospital.

The family remembers them as kind-hearted and helpful individuals





