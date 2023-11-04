Family finds mysterious pill in child's Halloween candy

Oak Bay police are warning community members that a family found a mysterious pill in their child’s Halloween candy while sorting their haul. The pill, which measures about one inch in length and is filled with a brown powder, was discovered on Friday when the family poured out their child’s Halloween treats onto the floor to sort them. Police say there are no markings on the capsule, and family members did not recognize the pill, prompting them to call police.
On Halloween night, the family trick or treated around Lansdowne, Mid Downe, Larkdowne and Henderson roads, as well as Dean Street and Carnarvon Street from approximately 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.Police say the family did not notice anything unusual during their trick or treating, and that there have been no other reports of mysterious pills or capsules showing up in peoples’ candy.Sign up for the CHEK Now daily email newsletter to get breaking news and the day's top stories sent to your email.Medication found in Colwood seniors home, not given to trick-or-treaters: RCMP Nov. 3 a parent reported a capsule was found loose amongst their child’s Halloween treats after the candy had been emptied out and left on the floor of the family home to be sorted. The capsule was not familiar to the family and was reported to police
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: timescolonist | Read more »
Source: CTVToronto | Read more »
Source: boredpanda | Read more »
Source: timescolonist | Read more »
Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »
Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »