Family Devastated as Life-Changing Surgery Gets Cancelled

A family in B.C.'s Comox Valley is devastated to be thrust back into limbo while waiting for a life-changing surgery. They had made the trip to the Lower Mainland a day in advance and were on their way to the hospital when they found out the operation would be cancelled. “I thought it was a joke at first,” says patient Ethan Baldwin. “Then it was real and it wasn’t a joke and so yeah, I accepted it. And let’s be honest, it was sh*t.

” The 19-year-old Courtenay man was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis as a child and became a candidate for spinal surgery when the curvature of his spine reached 50 degrees. If he were to do nothing, he says his spine would continue to rotate and could eventually puncture a lung. The teen’s family says they've been waiting for seven years for him to get a corrective surgery, which has been complicated by delays borne out of the pandemic, along with another cancellation last year, too. “It’s just deflating,” says Jennifer Lavoie, Ethan's mom. “I just feel like … the rug was out from under me again





