Families of Paul Bernardo's Victims Seek Access to Records for Parole Hearings

Families of serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo's victims are trying to convince the Supreme Court of Canada to give them access to his records in advance of future parole hearings.Paul Bernardo's next parole hearing was originally set for November and has been pushed to February, says the lawyer for the victims' families.

"How is it that we have a public parole hearing and the evidence that is being presented at that hearing is somehow secret?" said Danson. The appeal court judge also said the parole board is not an adjudicative tribunal and shouldn't be treated like an open court, where records are entered as exhibits that can be released to the public.

After a legal battle, CBC News was recently granted permission to listen to parole hearings for three notorious murderers — including Bernardo — under strict conditions. The Parole Board of Canada required that CBC News sign an undertaking that included a promise not to record or broadcast the audio.The recordings delivered an avalanche of information at a rapid pace. The board members on the recordings also frequently cited portions of documents that only board members could see. headtopics.com

She said all the evidence discussed at the hearing remains shrouded in secrecy, "which has a devastating impact on us." Kristen French was 15 and Leslie Mahaffy was 14 when Paul Bernardo kidnapped, tortured and killed them. (Handout/The Canadian Press)

Sweet's family is also part of the legal fight for access to documents prior to parole hearings, along with the Toronto Police Association. In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 photo, a law enforcement officer leads William Shrubsall through the Niagara County Court House in Lockport, N.Y. (Tim Fenster/The Union-Sun & Journal via AP) headtopics.com

"It is apparent that, in the families' view, there was no zone of Mr. Bernardo's and Mr. Munro's institutional experience that was sheltered from disclosure," wrote Justice Pelletier in his judgment this past July.

Halloween on Queen Delights Families in Downtown Sault Ste. MarieHundreds of families braved the cooler temperatures to enjoy 'Halloween on Queen' in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. Business owners handed out candy, haunted houses provided spooky entertainment, and various activities and entertainment were available throughout the day. Read more ⮕

Israeli Hostage Families Demand Prisoner ExchangeOver 200 Israeli hostage families are urging the government to make a prisoner exchange with Hamas. However, getting the hostages back alive may not be consistent with Israel's goal of eliminating Hamas. The death toll exceeds 1400, and Hamas' brutality has shocked Israelis and the civilized world. Read more ⮕

College Admissions: A Stressful Journey for Students and FamiliesThe college admissions process can be a source of stress for students and their families. From choosing a career path to selecting a school, applicants face numerous challenges. Financial concerns, including the cost of tuition and the hope for financial aid, add to the pressure. The application fee alone can be a significant expense. College admissions can take a toll on the entire family, both mentally and financially. Read more ⮕

Food Affordability: A Shared Challenge for Toronto FamiliesToronto families, including those not typically seen as vulnerable, are facing the pressing issue of food affordability. With record inflation, households are getting resourceful, redesigning meal plans, and tapping into community resources to stretch their grocery budgets. Strategies like buying in bulk and sharing with neighbors are becoming common practices to ensure nutritious meals while saving money. Read more ⮕

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza express worryThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are worried for their loved ones as the military intensifies ground assaults. The hostages are being subjected to heavy bombardment, causing anxiety and frustration for their families. Read more ⮕

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza worry as military intensifies ground assaultsThe families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are concerned for their loved ones as the military increases ground assaults. The hostages are being subjected to heavy bombardment, causing anxiety and frustration for their families. Read more ⮕