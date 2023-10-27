Families hunt for loved ones out of touch since Hurricane Otis pummeled Acapulco

Officials said they are moving in supplies and evacuating people from the devastated metropolis of 1 million people.

Residents joined together by neighborhood using online messaging platforms. On Thursday there were some 1,000 people in 40 chats, which grew in number through the day. Late Thursday, Guerrero state Gov. Evelyn Salgado followed their lead, urging people to send messages to government WhatsApp accounts about the missing.

Manzano's brothers had driven to Acapulco from Mexico City last weekend with three co-workers to build an installation for an international mining conference in a big hotel. The bachelors - 31-year-old Victor Manuel Manzano Lopez and 38-year-old Alejandro Manzano Lopez - are hard-working jokesters, their sister said. headtopics.com

Entire walls of beachside high rises were ripped clean off. Hundreds of thousands of homes remained without electricity. People lacking even the most basic resources were emptying stores out of everything from food to toilet paper.

Alejandro called his sister around 2 a.m. Wednesday, about an hour after Otis made landfall. She didn't hear the call. She awoke at 3 a.m. and saw the missed call and a number of increasingly frantic messages. headtopics.com

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced Friday that the official number of 27 dead and four missing had not changed but some in Mexico were skeptical of official tolls because the city remains largely cut off. Some local media have reported that there were bodies in the city that had not yet been recovered.

An “air bridge” between Acapulco and Mexico City was established, they said. Planes carrying medical personnel would be landing at Acapulco's commercial airport and leaving with tourists. The city's military air base would receive all material aid flights and also carry evacuees back to the capital. Some 120 buses would also carry people out of the badly damaged city. headtopics.com

