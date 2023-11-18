Fallout from Elon Musk's Anti-Semitic Post Sparks Criticism and Rebuke

Fallout from an Elon Musk post endorsing Anti-semitic views continues to spread, prompting a rebuke from the White House and criticism from Tesla Inc. investors as advertisers flee his social media platform, X. Musk, who regularly engages with anti-Semitic users on X, agreed with a post that said Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people. “You have said the actual truth,” Musk said.The White House called Musk’s response an “unacceptable” act that endangers Jewish communities.

Meanwhile, several Tesla shareholders also spoke out against Musk, who is the chief executive of the electric car maker, with some saying he should be suspended from his post. Americans have “an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Friday. Musk’s companies hold several government contracts., Oracle Corp., Comcast Corp.’s Xfinity brand and the Bravo television network running on X next to pro-Nazi conten





