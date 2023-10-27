Falling table from 9th floor Calgary apartment narrowly misses pedestrian below

Pedestrians were left stunned as a coffee table came flying from a ninth-floor apartment suite near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street Southwest and crashed to the street below.“I know snow falls from buildings, but tables?” questioned McKenzie. “It was like a huge bang and that was the person banging the table on the window.Story continues below advertisement

“I’m vibrating. I’ve been up and down stairs three times already to lose energy. I don’t know how to react. Somebody is looking out for me.”A damaged window of an apartment building in downtown Calgary after a coffee table fell nine storeys to the sidewalk below.Curious people walking by could hardly believe what had happened. Kola Adeniyi said the nearby Seventh Street CTrain platform was packed with people at the time.

“That’s what makes it scary. It could be anybody, anytime, anywhere. By the train station, the possibility is higher because of the foot traffic that’s scary,” said Adeniyi.View image in full screen A section of sidewalk on Seventh Avenue Southwest in downtown Calgary was cordoned off on the afternoon of Oct. 27 after a coffee table fell nine storeys and smashed on the pavement.Building staff tell Global News, one person was taken into police custody. The building is run by HomeSpace Society, an affordable housing complex for the vulnerable. CEO Bernadette Majdell said she doesn’t know what led up to the incident or why it escalated, but said it’s unlikely the resident will return. headtopics.com

“For the safety of our residents, I think what we found that perhaps this building isn’t the right building, in terms of support needed for this resident,” explained Majdell. “So I don’t anticipate them coming back here.”Kitten dies after woman uses animal as weapon in domestic dispute: Ontario policeB.C watchdog clears Penticton Mounties involved motorcycle chase that led to crash

Read more:

GlobalCalgary »

Calgary wants your feedback on short-term rentals in the cityAs a housing crisis continues in Calgary and with a new housing strategy in place, the City of Calgary has partnered with the University of Calgary to look at short-term rentals. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Stampeders looking to keep momentum going against Blue BombersCALGARY — Don’t tell Calgary linebacker Micah Awe that Friday night’s game between the Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium doesn’t mean anything. Read more ⮕

Joel Hofer earns first career shutout as Blues blank slumping Flames 3-0Oskar Sundqvist scores, adds assist to help St. Louis Blues blank Calgary Flames 4-0 Read more ⮕

Calgary’s mayor calls for shift of tax burden away from businessesGondek said the tax mix in other cities is around 40 per cent business and 60 per cent residential. Calgary currently has a 48-52 mix. Read more ⮕