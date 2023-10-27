Falling commodity prices put pressure on Eramet's EBITDA

(Kitco News) - French mining group Eramet revised its forecast 2023 adjusted EBITDA from €900 million to €800 million due to decreasing selling prices and lower volume target for nickel ore at Weda Bay.

The company reported its Q3 2023 results yesterday. Eramet is a manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt miner. Eramet’s adjusted turnover was €980m in Q3 2023, down 26% versus Q3 2022, including the strong decrease in selling prices (-27% vs. Q3 2022), partly offset by the growth in volumes for mining operations (+7%).

The company noted continued “exceptional” growth at the Weda Bay mine in Indonesia, record production in Gabon and reduction in fixed costs. Group Chair and CEO Christel Bories commented, “In the third quarter, in a difficult macroeconomic environment, with selling prices significantly lower than last year, we achieved a very good operational performance, thanks to the increase in our produced volumes and strict financial discipline. headtopics.com

“As a result, we successfully recovered from the production delays in the first half, which were caused by exceptional incidents.” Importantly, Eramet said it is on track to start its lithium carbonate production in Argentina in the second quarter of 2024, adding that the company is close to deciding on the project’s expansion in order to double production by 2027.

Eramet also revised its 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance to around €800 million from €900 million, primarily due to a decline in average manganese ore price and lower volume target for nickel ore at Weda Bay in the absence of an approval obtained to date. headtopics.com

