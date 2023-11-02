Fall economic statement should include tax filing help, banking reforms, say advocates for lower income Ca ...

25, opposition MPs have repeatedly drawn attention to the record demand for food banks across the country. Conservative MP Dominique Vien (Bellechasse—Les Etchemins—Lévis, Que.) said in the House on Oct. 27 that 872,000 people in Quebec—one in ten Quebecers—are relying on food banks each month. Conservative MP John Barlow (Foothills, Alta.) added in the House later that day that a third of food bank users across the country are children.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Chrystia Freeland convenes finance ministers’ meeting on Alberta pension proposalFederal finance minister wants to discuss ‘flaws’ underlying Alberta’s proposed formula for exiting Canadian Pension Plan

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CBCTORONTO: Ford set to make announcement alongside finance ministerPremier Doug Ford and finance minister Peter Bethlenfalvy enter the chamber of the Ontario legislature with copies of the provincial budget, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on March 23, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Finance Minister to Discuss Alberta's Withdrawal from Canada Pension PlanFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet with provincial and territorial finance ministers to discuss Alberta's potential withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan. Alberta's government claims it deserves $334 billion if it leaves the CPP, but economists and the CPP Investment Board disagree.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawalOTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta's withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawalOTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta's withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Freeland to meet with provincial finance ministers on possible Alberta CPP withdrawalOTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she will meet provincial and territorial finance ministers later this week to discuss the possibility of Alberta's withdrawal from the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕