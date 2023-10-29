Falcons cruise to semifinal win over Westgate

It came as little surprise that they continued the trend in Sunday’s Superior Secondary Schools Athletic Association junior football semifinal.

The Falcons, the defending junior champions, put points on the board on each of their first four possessions and rolled to a 45-7 win over the Westgate Tigers, making them the prohibitive favourites heading into next Saturday’s final against the St. Patrick Saints.

Carson Height hauled in touchdown receptions of 42 yards and 22 yards from quarterback Justin Coulombe and Rodrigo Cosio had a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Falcons to the one-sided win, the team playing its non-starters in the second half. headtopics.com

Hudson Van Dyk had the lone score for the Tigers, a 78-yard scamper down the Fort William Stadium sideline that cut the Falcons lead to 38-7 at the time.“Our O-line was great today. I have to shout them out. Of course, our backfield, (Kai) Mosely, Height and even Rodrigo, they all played great today.”“He’s the fastest kid in the league. I’ve just got to throw it up there and he’s somewhere down the field, basically,” Coloumbe said.It was all Mosely on the Falcons first drive of the day.

Coloumbe and the Falcons needed just one play to score their second major of the afternoon, Coulombe lofting it up for Height who took it 42 yards for his first touchdown of the game.Coulombe and Matteo Prysucha connected on passing plays of 26 and 18 yards and Mosley carried it to the Westgate one, where Rodrigo took it up the middle through traffic for a 24-0 lead Falcons lead. headtopics.com

Sensing they were in trouble, the Tigers went for it on a third-and-one, but quarterback Graham Deans pass to Matthew Smelow resulted in no gain, and the Falcons got the ball back on the Westgate 31. One play later Rodrigo was in the end zone again and the Falcons led 31-0. Coulombe and Height hooked up for their second touchdown of the day before the half came to a close and it was academic at that point.“We worked really hard at practice and came through.

