Factbox-Highlights of UAW deal with Ford

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers on Sunday laid out key parts of the union's tentative 4 1/2-year contract with Ford Motor, which will end a divisive strike if approved by members.* Ford will invest $8.1 billion in renovating factories and adding new models.

* Raises of 33% or more for many workers over the life of the contract, including cost-of-living adjustments that push up wages in line with inflation. At the top end, workers will see an extra $70,000 in pay over the contract.* Pathway for battery and electric vehicle plants to come under the union agreement at commensurate pay rates.

* Increased contributions to 401(k) individual retirement plans of current workers and increased pension payments for current retirees* Temporary workers will become permanent workers faster, and it will take fewer years for workers on a job to get to the top pay rate. headtopics.com

* Benefits including parental leave, new Juneteenth paid holiday, tuition assistance raised to $8,000* Higher profit-sharing that would have increased payouts by $1,200 last year

