Facing sharp caucus divisions on Hamas-Israel war, Trudeau deals with yet another challenge and a ‘disprop ...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing a more visible internal party divide on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than other federal parties are because of increased diversity amongst Liberal caucus members and the party base, according to observers. “These are opinions that are felt by specific segments of the caucus that aren't necessarily represented strongly in other parties,” said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs. “And so it has a disproportionate effect on the Liberals.

” Bricker said that if the Liberals had been strong in national polls, it would have been much easier for Trudeau to handle MPs and the party base on both sides of the divide. The conflict in Israel and Palestine is a big distraction for the government as the time that should be spent on domestic priorities is spent on managing a foreign event, says Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs.

