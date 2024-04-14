Facebook Blocks News Sharing in Canada Amid Battle with Government

- Since Meta blocked links to news in Canada last August to avoid paying fees to media companies , right-wing meme producer Jeff Ballingall says he has seen a surge in clicks for his Canada Proud Facebook page.

It is seen as likely to take a similar step in Australia should Canberra try to enforce its 2021 content licencing law after Facebook said it would not extend the deals it has with news publishers there. Facebook briefly blocked news in Australia ahead of the law. The lack of news on the platform and increased user engagement with opinion and non-verified content has the potential to undermine political discourse, particularly in election years, the studies' researchers say. Both Canada and Australia go to the polls in 2025.Other jurisdictions including California and Britain are also considering legislation to force internet giants to pay for news content. Indonesia introduced a similar law this year.

A Meta spokesperson said the research confirmed the company's view that people still come "to Facebook and Instagram even without news on the platform." Crovitz noted the change has come at a time when "we see a sharp uptick in the number of AI-generated news sites publishing false claims and growing numbers of faked audio, images and videos, including from hostile governments ... intended to influence elections."

Meta declined to comment on future business decisions in Australia but said it would continue engaging with the government.

