FACE OF HORROR: Quarter-final finishes for Cape Breton make-up artists

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireSYDNEY, N.S. — The votes are in for two Cape Breton makeup artists competing for a $13,000 prize and photo shoot in Los Angeles.

Taylor Collins of Sydney finished in her quarter-final round second in her group and Leanne LeBlanc of Sydney finished eighth. Neither placing was good enough to make it into the semi-final round, as they needed to finish first in their group.

Taylor Collins as Sam from the movie"Trick or Treat." The Face of Horror contestant taught herself how to do special effects makeup and does 13 different ones each Halloween. CONTRIBUTED - ContributedThe votes for Collins had her in first place in her group about four hours away from the end of voting, but she dropped down to second place again by the time voting officially ended. headtopics.com

LeBlanc, who finished first in group in all previous rounds, struggled to hit the top spot in votes and ended with an eighth place in group finish. Leanne LeBlanc, 31, in a ouija board-inspired makeup look. Each look she does takes between an hour and four hours to complete. CONTRIBUTED - ContributedThis is the second year for the contest and along with $13,000 US prize money, the winner gets to work on a horror photo shoot in California with actor Kane Hodder who has played Jason Vorhees in some of the Friday the 13th movies.

