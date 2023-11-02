Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria's hard-hit northeast

'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) has re-instated an exhibition after the artists behind it staged an 18-hour sit-in to protest what they said amounted to censorship.The Canadian Dairy Commission is delaying a planned increase to the farmgate price of milk by three months as the food industry grapples with pressure to stabilize food prices.

Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.

