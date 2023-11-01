'Extremely hurtful and unacceptable': Artist speaks out after ROM removed portion of exhibition that depicts Palestinian burial rituals

The federal government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026 in reaction to crunch on housing and other services, the immigration minister announced Wednesday. 'Price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all,' Trudeau says amid push to get Canadians out of Gaza

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday she is in touch with several of her counterparts in the Middle East about the possibility of more foreign nationals being able to leave the Gaza Strip -- after the first group allowed to exit since the latest Israel-Hamas war began did not include any Canadians.

There was another REM service interruption Wednesday morning, the fourth in three days, leaving some riders questioning how reliable the new light-rail line is.More than 400,000 public sector workers in Quebec are slated to strike on Monday, meaning some services will be interrupted in schools and health-care settings across the province.

Nova Scotia has launched a mobile app that will let users book health-care appointments, see expected emergency department wait times, and access vaccination records, among other things.Calgary police say Pineridge shooting was 'planned and targeted'

Calgary police are continuing to look for suspects in a shooting in Pineridge last week that injured an innocent bystander.Calgary’s downtown public library is celebrating its fifth birthday. The central library opened its doors on November 1, 2018. Since then, it has welcomed over 4.5 million visitors.

