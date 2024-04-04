Extreme Weather Causes $482 Million Deficit in Saskatchewan's Agriculture Industry

To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan 's books. The prairie province had forecast a more than $1 billion surplus for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, but fresh budget documents released last month show that surplus has completely evaporated, leaving Saskatchewan with an approximate $482 million deficit for the year instead.

The reason for this dramatic reversal? In large part, drought and a resulting increase in government crop insurance payouts. It's an example of what some experts say Canadians can expect to see more of as climate change pressures agricultural production. Taxpayer money already supports the agriculture industry in this country to the tune of billions of dollars each year, and some say the bill will go up as climate change-driven natural disasters make it harder for farmers to eke out a livin

Extreme Weather Agriculture Industry Saskatchewan Deficit Drought Crop Insurance Climate Change Canadian Farmers

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Extreme Weather Causes $482 Million Deficit in Saskatchewan's Agriculture IndustryDrought and increased crop insurance payouts due to extreme weather have caused a $482 million deficit in Saskatchewan's agriculture industry, highlighting the financial toll of climate change on farmers.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Vernon, Penticton see funding for extreme weather projects, new flood strategyVernon's Polson Park is getting a $2.5-million upgrade aimed at enhancing the area’s natural appeal and making it more resistant to flooding.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Guilbeault calls Saskatchewan premier 'immoral' for breaking carbon-price lawEnvironment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Ottawa has to take action against Saskatchewan for breaking the federal carbon-pricing law.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Carbon price to cost Saskatchewan families $525 this year: taxpayers federationThe carbon price is set to increase on Monday, to 17 cents per litre of gasoline, 21 cents per litre of diesel and 15 cents per cubic metre of natural gas.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Saskatchewan travel tips for snowy Easter weekendTerri Lang, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada said the weather system is moving in from Alberta and is already on its way.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Saskatchewan teachers hope to be back at bargaining table with government next weekREGINA — Saskatchewan teachers could return to the bargaining table as early as next week to work out their labour dispute with the province.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »