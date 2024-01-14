Extreme Cold Causes Travel Chaos with 122 WestJet Flights Cancelled

Extreme cold over Calgary and the prairies is causing travel havoc, with 122 WestJet flights cancelled Saturday. On Saturday, WestJet said extremely low temperatures on the prairies “rendered de-icing fluid ineffective” in Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Kelowna, Kamloops, Fort McMurray, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Yellowknife and Fort St. John.

The airline is also limiting the amount of time its crews spend working outside in addition to complications caused by having extreme temperatures rendering essential equipment such as bridges and fuel stations “inoperable." Arslan Zahid saw his flight from Regina Friday afternoon cancelled and had to book his own hotel for the night. On Saturday he spent a few hours in line trying find a new flight. “They just said they are not rebooking, so I don’t have any ticket. My ticket got cancelled. I don’t know if I’m stuck here for a few days or until when,” he said. Aviation expert John Gradek acknowledged weather is a factor, but says the airline industry knew it was comin





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Weather Hits Canada with Extreme Cold and SnowfallWinter weather hits Canada with extreme cold temperatures and snowfall in various regions including the West Coast and the Prairies. Eastern Canada is also expected to be hit with snowfall in the coming days.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Southland Transportation Prepares for Extreme Cold in CalgarySouthland Transportation ensures their fleet is ready to transport Calgary students to school during an extreme cold warning in the city. Temperatures are expected to reach -40 C with wind chills making it feel like -50 C.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Extreme Cold Causes Delays and Cancellations at Calgary AirportExtreme cold weather in Calgary is causing delays and cancellations at the airport, with several flights being cancelled and passengers expressing frustration. De-icing procedures are being carried out to ensure safe air travel.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

WestJet pilot found dead honored with aircraft dedicationColleagues of a former WestJet pilot who was found dead last year held a celebration of life at the Calgary International Airport on Monday. An aircraft was named in her honour at the event and ALPA says it is working on establishing a scholarship in Thomson's memory.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Extreme Weather Warnings Issued as Canada Faces Polar Vortex and Texas StormHalf the country is under extreme weather warnings going into the weekend, after an unusually warm and dry start to the winter season for most of Canada. A polar vortex is sweeping in from the Arctic through the West, while a storm swirling up from Texas is wreaking havoc in the East, leaving millions of Canadians facing down snowstorms or severely cold temperatures.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

How to Look Cute in Cold Weather OutfitsUnsure of what to wear to your festive fete now that the snow has swallowed the sidewalk? Don’t stress over your party prep — FASHION has got you covered. How to look cute in cold weather outfits: it’s been a struggle since basically the beginning of time. But fear not — we’ve taken on your winter woes and found a few game-changing formulas that can apply to virtually any ensemble. The trick? Pick a statement piece and build the rest of your outfit from there. Think feather jackets, metallic boots and red-hot wools. Scroll below for a few cute cold weather outfit suggestions. Think black and white is boring? Think again. When paired with feathers and some luxe accessories, it takes the classic colour combo to new heights. Bonus points for layering a white button-up underneath. If LaMarque isn’t on your radar, it absolutely should be. The Montréal-based brand just celebrated its 10 year anniversary and winning Womenswear Designer of the Year at this year’s. While you can’t go wrong with any of their jackets, we have a real soft spot (pun-intended) for this feathered garment.

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 35. / 63 Read more »