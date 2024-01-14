Extreme Cold and Winter Storms Hit Canada

Much of Canada spent Saturday either shivering in record-setting frigid temperatures or digging out of a messy winter storm as weather warnings remained in place from the West Coast to the Maritimes. On the Prairies, high demand for electricity due to the extreme cold prompted the Alberta Electric Systems Operator to issue grid alerts Friday and Saturday, and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf warned there was a high risk of rotating outages Saturday night.

“We are calling on all Albertans to reduce their electric demand immediately to essentials only,” Neudorf said in a news release





