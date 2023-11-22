Explosion on Rainbow Bridge shuts border crossings between Ontario and New York

Two people are dead following an explosion on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge that has shut border crossings between Ontario and New York, two Canadian government sources confirmed to CBC News. New York's governor says there's "no sign of terrorist activity." Debris is scattered about inside the customs plaza at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing on Wednesday in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The border crossing between U.S.

and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on a bridge near Niagara Falls. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News/The Associated Press) An explosion that killed two people on the American side of the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday shows "no sign of terrorist activity," according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said an individual from Western New York was "involved" in a "crash," but she did not clarify if the person was the driver. She said events began at 11:27 a.m. ET. Shortly after 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said the Peace, Queenston-Lewiston and Whirlpool Rapids bridges had reopene





The Rainbow Bridge border crossing near Niagara Falls has been closed following a vehicle explosion on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement in this investigation.

Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead. Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.

