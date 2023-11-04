Exploring the Hidden Spaces of the TTC Subway System

For all the time spent commuting on the TTC, we tend to forget just how fascinating complex transit systems can be. Part of the reason for this, I suspect, is that we don't know about all the hidden spaces and secret passages that exist within the subway system. One such hidden space is a walled off passage between the two sides of the platform at St. Patrick Station.
This passage was the site of what were once connecting streetcar loops when each station served as the terminus of the line during construction in the 1960s. Another hidden space is a mysterious room above the north escalators at Queen Station. Only a few urban explorers have gained access to this room, which resembles something from a Kafka novel with numerous rooms, tunnels, and passageways. Additionally, there are small circles painted on the platform floors at various stations. These circles have important purposes, such as helping the driver position the train properly in the station and assisting the crew member operating the doors in a 'point and acknowledge' system. Lastly, there is a platform that was once to be named Lowther and only accessed from Line 1. However, the TTC changed its mind and linked it with another platform before it ever opened with that name. These hidden spaces and features add an element of intrigue to the TTC subway system, reminding us of the complexity and history behind it
