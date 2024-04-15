Exploring Open Relationships and Sexual Incompatibility: A Personal Journey

One of the author's dating app photos."The first photo sets everything up," she writes."With this one, I wanted to convey the desire to peel back layers and get to what's raw and genuine."She popped into my connections on Feeld, the open relationship and kink-friendly dating app , with her one photo, clad in a black one-piece bathing suit with most of her face cut off. Her profile mentioned she was looking for a “female mentor.

"As a pastor's wife, I covered up my body and worried about lip gloss and skirt length," the author writes."Now I embrace body positivity without stressing about how a 40-year-old mother should look."Like many experimenting women, I figured she wouldn’t respond anyway, and that would save me the time of going through my “Are You Catfishing Me?” litmus test.

My husband thought I was being ridiculous, and then he said it: “You’re too hung up on the age difference.”I was turning 40 the following month. Though I was overjoyed to have a supportive husband and the opportunity to discover my sensuality and sexuality, I anguished over the lack of direction, wasted time and difficulty I had in finding worthwhile age-appropriate connections.

So I disconnected from her on the dating app. I deleted our chat on our messaging app and removed her from my contacts. I returned over and over to my phone as it asked if I was sure I wanted to block her.“Maybe she’s busy or lost her phone,” he said.And then she reached out. She asked about what happened to our message threads since they were gone and vented about her recent school obligations.

Online, many of us get our generational know-how from articles and social media posts that exaggerate trends or mock the concerns of certain age groups. I was guilty of this, too, as I’ve found many memes and jokes humorous. But, I had to ask myself, was this information creating thicker walls against potential connection with others in my life?

