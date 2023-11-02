Explainer-Can solar geoengineering stop global warming?

Debates about its efficacy abound, with the United States, Europe and several environmental groups speaking out about the opportunities and risks. The discussion is largely theoretical at present, with only a handful of small-scale projects in operation.The idea of injecting sulphur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere is not new. The U.S.

U.S.-based start-up Make Sunsets, one of the few commercial ventures involved in the sector, released two weather balloons containing sulphur dioxide in Mexico last year, prompting the Mexican government to ban the activity in January.

But apart from Make Sunsets, only a small number of other research projects have been conducted so far, including the launch of a high-altitude weather balloon in southeast England in 2022 to test the viability of aerosol injection equipment.

Research has been conducted into other potentially less dangerous SRM technologies, including marine cloud brightening, which involves the spraying of seawater from ships to make clouds more reflective.

They said in a letter published in February that it was unlikely that carbon emissions could be reduced or removed quickly enough to keep temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius and that SRM interventions could be made available when necessary to avert climate tipping points.

The group warned that the risks of SRM were too great and that it could impact weather patterns, agriculture, and"the provision of basic needs of food and water".

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in OctoberExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Haiti halts outbound flights to Nicaragua -mediaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Halifax home prices 83 per cent higher than average household incomes: studyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asian stocks waver, yen wobbles as BOJ takes centre stageExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Japan announces sanctions on Hamas-related individuals, companyExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asiana Airlines board to meet again to decide Korean Air mergerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕