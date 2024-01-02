Experts Warn of Potential Wildfire Threat in Canada

Continuing drought conditions in Western Canada, a relatively mild start to winter across much of the country, and the lingering effects of El Nino threaten to create ideal conditions for wildfires to ignite this coming spring, experts have warned, as the country contends with lessons learned from the most destructive fire season in its history. “People are already talking about the 2024 season,” said Dr. Mike Flannigan, B.C.

Innovation Research Chair in Predictive Services, Emergency Management and Fire Science. “El Nino is generally milder and drier for many parts of Canada, and if that persists, we’re going to start off with drought conditions in spring. If that's the case, it doesn't absolutely mean we're going to have an active spring fire season, but it loads the dice.” The country’s 2023 fire season was the most destructive on record. More than 17 million hectares burned in wildfires from April to October, several times the 10-year average of 2.5 million hectare





