Experts skeptical about the effectiveness of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas

The four-day temporary truce between Israel and Hamas to allow for the exchange of hostages and prisoners began on Nov. 24, but a number of foreign policy experts are skeptical that it will lead to a longer cessation of hostilities—and that there’s little Canada can do other than work to get Canadians out of harm’s way, and provide humanitarian assistance.

Thomas Juneau, a public and international affairs associate professor at the University of Ottawa and former strategic analyst in National Defence covering the Middle East, said he predicts that this would be “at most a temporary pause and not any kind of sustained ceasefire.” “Whatever happens—no pause, shorter pause than planned, pause as planned, or longer pause than planned—there is right now a very clear intention from Israel, and they’ve said that whatever the length of this pause, they will be resuming military operations against Hamas afterwards,' said Junea





JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel would "crush and destroy" Hamas in response to its attack. Netanyahu said every Hamas member was a "dead man.

