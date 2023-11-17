Experts Predict Santa Claus Rally for Stocks in 2023

A Santa Claus rally for stocks is in the cards for 2023, according to Bay Street experts who see bullish seasonal trends aligning through the end of the year. The well-worn investment axiom “Sell in May, and go away,” and its inverse “Halloween indicator,” are in full effect right now, says Brooke Thackray, a research analyst at Horizons ETF Management Canada linked to the firm’s seasonal rotation fund (on Thursday, noting a recent low for stock indices on Oct. 27, days before Halloween.

Greg Taylor, chief investment officer at Toronto-based Purpose Investments, says seasonal indicators have proven useful in a year where volatility sources ranged from new Middle Eastern wars to a U.S. regional banking crisis. “Market participants have learned to expect an increase in volatility during the months of August through October, and this year didn’t disappoint,” Taylor wrote in a recent analysis piece. "While many indicators haven’t worked as well lately, seasonality seems to be working out wel





Read more: YAHOOFİNANCECA » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Giants Tour World Finals 2023 Live Stream Free On TV Channel 21 October 2023Giants Tour World Finals 2023 Live Stream Free On TV Channel 21 October 2023 Giants Tour World Final 2023 Live Stream Free, Watch Online HD Tv Channel Without Cable 2023.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay beats 2023 housing targetThunder Bay is one of just a handful of Ontario municipalities to meet new provincial housing targets.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Investors should consider these ideas before year-end to save taxSeven things to consider to help keep the tax man at bay for 2023

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Bitcoin price looks to head higher as Santa Claus rally could start at any minuteBitcoin price hit a 2023 high on Tuesday amid a “short squeeze,” with one analyst saying it looks primed to head higher thanks to a Santa Claus rally into year-end.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Girl Guides told not to participate in Kanata Santa Claus Parade due to secularism policyThe Kanata Santa Clause Parade is making its comeback this year, but one group will not be participating because of its secularism policy.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Girl Guides told not to participate in Ottawa-area Santa Claus Parade due to secularism policyA Santa Claus Parade in the west end of Ottawa is making its comeback this year, but Girl Guides will not be participating because of Girl Guides of Canada's secularism policy.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »