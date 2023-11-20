Experts Discuss the Future of Public-Private Partnerships at Canadian Conference

The P3 model faces challenges in a changed world, but a panel of experts think it will adapt to thrive under new conditions. A group of experts pondered the present and future of the P3 model at the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships annual conference at a session titled Bridging the Divide: New Thinking to Resuscitate the Canadian P3 Market.





DCN_Canada » / 🏆 16. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Britney Spears' book 'The Woman In Me' makes private details public, and public events personalBritney Spears' highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday and The Associated Press has obtained a copy. Here are some of the details revealed in the book.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personalBritney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, revealing the pop superstar’s personal take on events that have played out publicly in her decades as one of the most scrutinized figures in American life, along with private moments that she previously kept under wraps.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 80. / 20,16 Read more »

Canadian Pension Funds Sell Off Private Equity InvestmentsCanadian pension funds are reversing course and selling their private equity investments due to changing dynamics in the sector and volatility in public markets. CPP Investments recently sold a diversified portfolio of limited partnership fund interests to Ardian for $2 billion.

Source: OttawaCitizen - 🏆 78. / 20,16 Read more »

Matthew Perry's Canadian Roots and Connections to Canadian PoliticsMatthew Perry, known for his iconic role on 'Friends,' had deep ties to Canadian politics and described himself as half Canadian. He detailed his childhood in Canada and his mother's work as press secretary for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry's connections to Canada remained strong throughout his life.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 14. / 75,4 Read more »

Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Panama's Assembly looks to revoke contract for Canadian mining company after public outcryPANAMA CITY (AP) — Facing a second week of impassioned, nationwide protests, Panama's National Assembly has nearly passed a new law revoking a controversial mining contract in an environmentally vulnerable part of country.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »