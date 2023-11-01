Expert panel lays out framework to roll out safer supply to prevent deaths in B.C.

“The experts on the panel were thoughtful, committed and practical in identifying an approach that we feel can guide future efforts to expand access to viable alternatives to an illicit supply of substances that is only increasing in volatility and toxicity. Our goal was to demonstrate a way forward that reflects a sense of urgency that is commensurate with the scale of the crisis – a way that can be rolled out quickly in order to save lives now. I believe this report accomplishes just that.”.

Second, develop an application for agencies to apply to be licensed and delegated authority to distribute the regulated substances.Finally, the ministry of mental health and addictions, ministry of health and ministry of Indigenous relations and reconciliation should engage with Indigenous leadership to identify Indigenous solutions to the crisis.

“While that continuum of care is being developed, thousands more of our family members, friends and colleagues are at risk of dying. As the panel found, urgent access to a safe alternative to the current toxic, unregulated and ever-growing illicit drug market is necessary to keep people alive.”

This amounts of 5.8 people dying per day. In 2023, 80 per cent of the deaths have occurred inside, 48 per cent in a private residence, 32 per cent inside other residences, and 19 per cent have occurred outside. Greater Victoria has had the third most deaths in the province with 118 in 2023, Nanaimo has had 89 deaths, which is the fourth most in the province.

