Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sports

(Handout/The Canadian Press)A leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods.

Studies show that girls drop out of organized sport at more than twice the rate that boys do, especially at the onset of adolescence. Dr. Sarah Zipp's research has found that one of the biggest obstacles preventing young women from staying in sport is menstruation and that most athletic programs lack the supports to help them play through their periods or even discuss them with their coaches or adult volunteers.

"We need to A) be able to talk about it, we need to break down the stigma," said Zipp, whose non-profit Power to Play, Period, seeks to demystify the menstrual cycle in the world of sports. "B) we need to have better education. We need to know more about what the menstrual cycle is, how it impacts people, what are the symptoms. headtopics.com

"And then C), we need to do the things that we can that are within control of coaches and program leaders to better support them to keep them playing."Zipp said that it's not just about the period itself, but about how to best manage nutrition and the fatigue that can sometimes effect people who have menstrual cycles.

"As a part of being a coach, you need to know about menstrual health, just the basics," said Zipp. "Have the resources to be able to teach that and to assess your own environment to make sure that it's supportive for girls. headtopics.com

"I think that's probably a big enough goal. If we can get to that in the next five years, that would be really powerful."Research conducted by Canadian Women & Sport — an independent non-profit — shows that by late adolescence, one in three girls leave sport. By comparison, one in 10 boys leave around the same age.

Read more:

CBC »

Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sportsA leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods. Read more ⮕

Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sportsA leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods. Read more ⮕

Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sportsA leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods. Read more ⮕

Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sportsA leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods. Read more ⮕

Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sportsA leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods. Read more ⮕

​ETFs to buy and stay away from this year: expertThere will likely be a record number of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to investors this year, according to a research expert who has identified the names he is most bullish on. Read more ⮕