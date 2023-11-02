Executive Board Rooms Are Being Turned Into $22 Million Apartments

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: ‘Friends’ Executive Producer Remembers 1 Of His Favorite Matthew Perry ScenesJosephine Harvey is a London-based senior reporter on HuffPost's trends team, covering U.S. politics, media, pop culture and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: EU top executive tells Belgrade and Pristina to speed up normalisation of tiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: How Biden's executive order pushes tech to flag AI contentPresident Biden issued an executive order to try to tackle some of AI's biggest issues. TruePic CEO Jeffrey McGregor says this executive order...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Google Didn’t Rush Bard Chatbot to Beat Microsoft, Executive SaysA senior Google executive disputed suggestions that the company rushed to release its artificial intelligence-based chatbot Bard earlier this year to beat a similar offering from rival Microsoft Corp.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: UPDATED: Labour board orders wildcat CBRM strikers back to work in Cape BretonExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Asiana Airlines board meets again to decide on sale of cargo unitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕