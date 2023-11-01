Exclusive-U.S. FDIC is probing former First Republic Bank directors and officers

"We can confirm a D&O probe into First Republic is taking place," a spokesperson told Reuters, referring to the bank's directors and officers. The regulator did not provide further details. The investigation, which has not previously been reported, is the third the FDIC has opened into bank failures earlier this year which cost the federal government's deposit insurance fund about $32 billion.

