Exclusive-Trucking firm prepares long-shot bid for Yellow, seeks US Treasury support

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - One of the largest U.S. privately owned auto transport companies is quietly mounting a long-shot bid - with increasing help from the Biden administration - to rescue trucking giant Yellow Corp from bankruptcy liquidation and bring back some 30,000 union jobs, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

Yellow filed for bankruptcy protection in August. The piecemeal liquidation of Yellow's vast trucking and terminal assets could begin next month, in a deal that is expected to value its real estate at $1.5 billion and its vehicle fleet at hundreds of millions of dollars.

The loans currently come due in September 2024. Jack Cooper's bid effort hinges largely on whether Treasury extends the payback period to 2026, allowing Jack Cooper to offer more favorable terms for Yellow, because it would not have to pay the loan back right away. headtopics.com

The White House said it was referring all Jack Cooper stakeholder inquiries to the Treasury Department. Treasury had no comment on whether it was considering a loan extension."It is unfortunately necessary for Treasury to take these steps to save tens of thousands of union jobs that have already experienced hardship due to Yellow’s years of mismanagement," Democratic U.S. senators including Bob Casey from Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin wrote.

Yellow owns approximately 12,000 trucks and 35,000 trailers, along with hundreds of terminals, according to its bankruptcy court filing. The company hopes to sell the truck and terminal assets separately, complicating any effort to purchase the whole company. headtopics.com

The company's bankruptcy filing potentially saddled U.S. taxpayers with losses from a government rescue of the long-troubled carrier.

Exclusive-Trucking firm prepares long-shot bid for Yellow, seeks US Treasury supportOne of the largest U.S. privately owned auto transport companies is quietly mounting a long-shot bid - with increasing help from the Biden administration... Read more ⮕

US Treasury seen boosting auction sizes as budget deficit worsensExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

U.S. Treasury to Increase Auction Sizes to Fund Budget DeficitThe U.S. Treasury is expected to announce plans to increase the size of auctions for bills, notes, and bonds in order to fund a worsening budget deficit. Concerns about the deficit have contributed to a sharp rise in long-term Treasury yields. Read more ⮕

Treasury Department's Borrowing Plan Takes Center Stage as Fed Policy Statement LoomsInvestors are eagerly awaiting the Treasury Department's new borrowing plan, which will reveal the extent to which longer-term debt will be sold to fund a widening budget deficit. The plan comes hours ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision. Read more ⮕

In the Market-Treasury market braces for seismic SEC ruleExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Treasury Traders on Edge as 2023 Enters Make-or-Break WeekTraders in the treasury market are feeling anxious as the final week of 2023 approaches, with high stakes and uncertainty ahead. Ongoing ground activity in Northern Gaza raises concerns in Israel. A meeting in Malta aims to advance peace efforts in Ukraine. Italy rejects alternative plans for Telecom Italia. An Iranian girl dies after an alleged assault by morality police. Inflation picks up in the US and Tokyo. ECB President Lagarde faces a test of endurance in keeping interest rates at record levels. Surveys show women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Fans advise timing and patience for affordable concert and sports resale tickets. Money manager explains how meditation informs his decisions. HELOCs are highlighted as a vital tool in personal finance. Budget travelers can consider price freezing and other trends. RBC survey reveals financial uncertainty as the new normal for many Canadians. Silent portfolio killers that could drain retirement savings. Lisbon sees an influx of digital nomads while Portugal's youth leave in droves. Ivanka Trump ordered to testify in her father's civil trial in New York. UK announces 5... Read more ⮕