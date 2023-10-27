Exclusive-Telecom Italia's grid sale faces challenger plan

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireMILAN (Reuters) -A London-based investment firm representing Telecom Italia (TIM) shareholders owning under 3% of the group is seeking to challenge its plan to sell its landline grid, proposing an alternative revamp, a letter to the board seen by Reuters shows.
The letter, signed by Merlyn Advisors' founder Alessandro Barnaba, an ex-JPMorgan banker, and Stefano Siragusa, a former TIM deputy general manager, is dated Oct. 27 and addressed to TIM's board of directors.
The sale of the fixed line network is a key plank of TIM CEO Pietro Labriola's strategy to revamp the debt-laden group. However, it has faced major reservations from TIM's top investor Vivendi. Aiming to reverse the course taken by Labriola, the rival plan envisages TIM holding onto its grid to become an infrastructure company with no retail business, the letter said.
If the board takes no action, Barnaba and Siragusa could seek government authorisation to raise their stake to slightly above 5% and then call a shareholder meeting to potentially vote on the replacement of Labriola, the letter said.
Barnaba and Siragusa believe their strategy could drive a fourfold increase in TIM's share price within 24 months to hit 1 euro, they said.Under their scheme, dubbed TIMValue, TIM would retain control of the network which would remain listed and be combined with parts of the grid of state-backed rival Open Fiber to create a national infrastructure champion with state lender CDP as major investor, the letter said.